AI scans Korea's highways to keep wildlife, drivers safe

On winding roads where mountainous terrain meets heavy traffic, a rustle in the brush at dusk can turn into a deadly collision within seconds. Roadkill incidents pose a constant hazard to wildlife and motorists across Korea, often resulting in severe property damage, human injuries and secondary pileups on high-speed thoroughfares.

In a bid to prevent such incidents, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment on Wednesday will launch a pilot artificial intelligence (AI)-powered roadkill prevention system along National Route 17 in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province in central Korea.

Conventional mitigation measures like eco-corridors, wildlife overpasses and fencing have reduced animal fatalities along long stretches of highway. However, intersections and entrance or exit ramps remain notoriously difficult to secure without blocking traffic or human access, leaving vulnerable gaps in eco-fencing networks.

The new system bridges those gaps using smart surveillance.

Closed-circuit television cameras continuously monitor roadside terrain. When an animal steps toward the road, AI algorithms analyze the footage in real time to distinguish wildlife from passing vehicles, pedestrians or swaying foliage. Once a creature is detected, the system immediately triggers nearby LED display boards and flashing warning lights, giving oncoming drivers vital seconds to reduce speed and avoid impact.

The Cheongju deployment marks an expansion of a public-private partnership initiated in July 2024. The ministry oversees administrative policy alongside technical support from the National Institute of Ecology and the National Park Service, while tech provider POSCO DX engineered and installed the detection hardware.

The initiative follows preliminary testing conducted last year across three high-risk rural corridors in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, as well as Hoengseong and Pyeongchang in Gangwon Province. In one notable test run in Yangpyeong, the system successfully spotted a water deer — a native species frequently involved in vehicle strikes — flashing instantaneous warnings to approaching cars.

With the Chungcheong region now included, officials plan to add another high-risk location by 2027 to assess long-term collision reduction data before considering a nationwide rollout.

"It is critical to actively leverage artificial intelligence technology to protect both wildlife and drivers," said Lee Chae-eun, director general of the ministry's Nature Conservation Bureau. "By linking corporate technology with public sector expertise, we will reduce roadkill incidents while expanding opportunities for private enterprise to participate in biodiversity preservation."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.