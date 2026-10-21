Busan to launch 3rd attempt to guide canal-trapped shark back to sea
Summary
Busan authorities were set to make a third attempt Wednesday afternoon to guide Bukang-i from a city canal at North Port back to the open sea. A joint municipal and Coast Guard team planned to use a net secured to a pontoon, with one vessel towing the net and another spraying water jets. Officials acted after two failed attempts and concern that falling water temperatures could threaten the shark. The canal had drawn over 1.6 million visitors as of Sunday.
Key Facts
- Bukang-i was first spotted in the canal on Sept. 18 and was named after Bukhang, the Korean word for North Port.
- Busan’s North Port is located about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
- Personnel were to stand on the pontoon to prevent the shark from leaping over the barrier, after it jumped over the net during the second attempt.
- The joint rescue team included municipal and Coast Guard officials.
BUSAN — Authorities in the southeastern port city of Busan were set to make a third attempt Wednesday afternoon to guide a shark back to the open sea as it has spent over a month trapped in a city canal.
A joint rescue team involving municipal and Coast Guard officials will use a net secured to a pontoon — a flat floating platform — to drive the shark out of the canal at Busan's North Port, located about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The shark — named "Bukang-i" after Bukhang, the Korean word for North Port — was first spotted in the canal on Sept. 18. Since then, the canal park has turned into a major attraction, drawing over 1.6 million visitors as of Sunday.
After two previous attempts to guide the fish to the open sea failed, officials have waited for it to exit the canal on its own. But it has not, and officials decided to make a third attempt over concern it could die if water temperatures fall further.
In the latest operation, one vessel will tow the net while another sprays water jets to steer the shark toward the exit.
However, this time, personnel will be stationed atop the wide, barge-like pontoon to block the shark from leaping over the barrier. During the second rescue attempt, the shark jumped over the net and swam back into the canal.
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