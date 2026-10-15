Mercury to fall further on Thursday morning

Temperatures will drop on Thursday morning compared to Wednesday, with a significant daily temperature gap.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), morning lows on Thursday will range between 3 to 13 degrees Celsius, which is approximately 2 degrees lower than Wednesday.

Most regions will see morning temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, with temperatures hovering around 5 degrees Celsius in parts of Gangwon Province and inland areas of the southern regions. Frost is expected in these areas as well as some parts of North Chungcheong Province, while ice may form in some mountain areas in Gangwon.

The KMA noted that there will be wide daily temperature swings. Daytime highs will be 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, higher than Wednesday.

Seoul’s temperatures will range from 10 to 21 degrees Celsius, from 13 to 21 in Incheon, 7 to 23 in Daejeon and Daegu, 8 to 24 in Gwangju, 10 to 24 in Ulsan and 12 to 23 in Busan.

Temperatures will be higher on Friday, with morning lows between 7 and 15 and daytime highs between 22 and 26.

Northern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province should expect rain of under 5 millimeters as a weak pressure trough passes north of the country.

Mountainous regions of Gangwon Province and the east coast will see strong winds with gusts until early Friday morning.