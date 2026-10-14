Seven years ago, a badly injured loggerhead sea turtle washed ashore on the coast of Jeju Island, entangled in abandoned fishing gear and suffering from severe trauma to its flippers, shoulder and esophagus.

Following an extraordinary long-term medical saga that involved seven major surgeries, the fully recovered marine creature will finally be released back into the wild Thursday.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Wednesday that the endangered turtle will be returned to the Pacific Ocean from Gwangchigi Beach in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. The location was chosen for its gentle sandy slope and close proximity to where the animal was originally found stranded in August 2019.

The rescue and painstaking rehabilitation were led by Aqua Planet Jeju, a government-designated emergency response facility for marine wildlife. When caretakers first brought the turtle in, it was severely anemic and displayed deep tissue lacerations. Over the years, veterinary teams performed repeated procedures to seal open wounds, extract remaining debris and clear recurring deep-seated infections.

To overcome persistent inflammation around the shoulder and neck, veterinarians turned to specialized negative pressure wound therapy — a vacuum-assisted closure technique rarely applied to sea turtles, according to the ministry. After undergoing its seventh and final surgery in February to remove lingering infected tissue, the turtle made a full recovery, regaining the strength and mobility required to survive in open waters.

Marine conservationists face mounting challenges as plastic pollution, lost fishing nets, and vessel strikes threaten sea turtle populations in East Asian waters. Korea protects loggerheads as a nationally designated marine protected species, investing heavily in specialized rescue networks and marine rehabilitation technology.

To minimize stress upon reentry, officials said they decided not to attach satellite tracking devices or physical tags to the animal before release.

"We are deeply grateful to the veterinarians and caretakers whose dedication made this seven-year recovery possible," said Seo Jeong-ho, deputy minister for marine policy. "As this loggerhead returns to its natural home, we will continue expanding our national response network to rescue, treat, and safely rehabilitate injured marine life."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.