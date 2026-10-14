Navigating municipal waste regulations can be a daunting task for newcomers to any country, often resulting in accidental illegal dumping due to language barriers.

To address this challenge, central Seoul’s Jongno District is rolling out intuitive recycling guides in multiple languages accompanied by easy-to-understand illustrations.

Beginning Oct. 26, the district office will distribute two new types of public awareness materials: a comprehensive waste separation guide available in Korean, English and Chinese, alongside a visual poster clarifying commonly confused items.

The initiative comes as Jongno District’s foreign population steadily climbs toward 15,000 residents. Local authorities recognized that language hurdles and complex disposal schedules were major contributors to improper waste sorting and illegal dumping in residential alleys.

To ensure precision, the guides underwent rigorous reviews by environmental and resource circulation experts, while the foreign-language editions received dual inspections from native speakers and professional translation agencies, according to the district office. Eschewing dense text, the materials rely heavily on icons and illustrations to convey information intuitively across linguistic divides.

The practical content covers essential neighborhood rules, including designated collection times and locations, proper recycling protocols for specific items and methods to distinguish general waste from food scraps. It also outlines instructions for discarding bulky items and explains how residents can participate in local recycling reward programs. The posters also warn residents that failing to use standard volume-rate waste bags or mixing prohibited items can result in fines of up to 1 million won ($748).

In addition to distributing the guides at community centers and family support hubs, Jongno District said it is expanding digital accessibility. By the end of the year, the district’s online waste-bag store locator will integrate an artificial intelligence-powered translation tool supporting six languages.

"We hope these guides serve as a helpful compass for foreign residents learning local rules and settling into life in Korea," said Jongno District Mayor Yoo Chan-jong. "We will continue expanding accessible communication methods so everyone can take pride in keeping our neighborhoods clean."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.