Rescue dog finds woman missing for 4 days on Gangwon mountain

A rescue dog has found a woman who was missing for four days on a mountain in Gangwon Province, helping emergency workers bring her to safety, fire authorities said Friday.

The woman, 62, whose identity is being withheld, had lost her way after entering Mount Maebong on Oct. 4 in Inje County, according to Gangwon State Fire Headquarters.

Dandi, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was deployed to assist in the search at the request of police. At around 12:46 p.m. Thursday — just about two and half hours later — the dog was able to locate the missing person.

When found, the woman had a leg injury. She showed signs of dehydration and exhaustion, but remained fully conscious, according to fire officials.

Finding her was a critical step, but the rugged mountain terrain also posed a challenge for the rescue operation. Fire authorities dispatched a helicopter to the site to help bring her to safety. At around 2:10 p.m., she was handed over to an ambulance crew, approximately an hour and 24 minutes after Dandi found her.

Born in February 2022, Dandi entered service as a rescue dog in April last year. Working alongside handler Jeon Joon-hyun during the search mission, the dog demonstrated search skills that authorities credited with playing a decisive role in the rescue.

“In rugged mountain terrain, quickly locating a missing person is the top priority,” O Seung-hoon, director of Gangwon State Fire Headquarters, said. “We will continue to make full use of available resources, including rescue dogs and firefighting helicopters, to protect the lives and safety of residents.”







