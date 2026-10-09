Rescue dog finds woman missing for 4 days on Gangwon mountain
Summary
A rescue dog found a 62-year-old woman on Mount Maebong in Inje County, Gangwon Province, Thursday, four days after she went missing. Dandi, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, located her about two and a half hours after joining the search. The injured woman was dehydrated and exhausted but conscious, and firefighters used a helicopter to evacuate her.
Key Facts
- The woman entered Mount Maebong on Oct. 4 and was found at around 12:46 p.m. Thursday.
- Dandi was deployed at the request of police and worked with handler Jeon Joon-hyun during the search.
- The woman was transferred to an ambulance crew at around 2:10 p.m., about one hour and 24 minutes after being located.
- Dandi was born in February 2022 and began serving as a rescue dog in April last year.
- Gangwon State Fire Headquarters director O Seung-hoon said authorities would continue using rescue dogs and firefighting helicopters to protect residents.
A rescue dog has found a woman who was missing for four days on a mountain in Gangwon Province, helping emergency workers bring her to safety, fire authorities said Friday.
The woman, 62, whose identity is being withheld, had lost her way after entering Mount Maebong on Oct. 4 in Inje County, according to Gangwon State Fire Headquarters.
Dandi, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was deployed to assist in the search at the request of police. At around 12:46 p.m. Thursday — just about two and half hours later — the dog was able to locate the missing person.
When found, the woman had a leg injury. She showed signs of dehydration and exhaustion, but remained fully conscious, according to fire officials.
Finding her was a critical step, but the rugged mountain terrain also posed a challenge for the rescue operation. Fire authorities dispatched a helicopter to the site to help bring her to safety. At around 2:10 p.m., she was handed over to an ambulance crew, approximately an hour and 24 minutes after Dandi found her.
Born in February 2022, Dandi entered service as a rescue dog in April last year. Working alongside handler Jeon Joon-hyun during the search mission, the dog demonstrated search skills that authorities credited with playing a decisive role in the rescue.
“In rugged mountain terrain, quickly locating a missing person is the top priority,” O Seung-hoon, director of Gangwon State Fire Headquarters, said. “We will continue to make full use of available resources, including rescue dogs and firefighting helicopters, to protect the lives and safety of residents.”
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