Busan moves to secure trademark rights for viral waterfront shark

When a shark estimated at around two meters in length — believed to be a bronze whaler or dusky shark — drifted unannounced into the harbor off Busan’s North Port, it transformed almost overnight from a surprise guest into a viral mascot for Korea’s second-largest city.

Now, municipal officials are stepping in to ensure that the unlikely local celebrity remains a public asset rather than a corporate cash cow.

The city government said Friday that it will file trademark applications this month for "Bukangi," the affectionate moniker bestowed upon the shark currently frequenting the North Port Waterfront Park. The decision comes after officials discovered five unauthorized trademark applications filed by a private individual on Sept. 21. The private claims seek exclusive commercial rights over the name in both Korean and English, alongside design graphics covering roughly 40 product categories, including keychains, plush toys and apparel.

While trademark filings do not grant automatic rights under Korean law, city administrators warned that a private registration could severely restrict how local artists, small businesses, and municipal agencies use Bukangi's image. To protect the mascot's public value, Busan plans to submit evidence to the Korean Intellectual Property Office demonstrating that the name naturally emerged through collective public engagement, making it unsuited for private monopoly.

The aquatic creature became an overnight sensation when local residents spotted it gliding through the harbor. Sensing a unique opportunity for civic engagement, city hall launched a public poll on its official Instagram account to appoint the shark as an honorary ambassador. More than 8,400 people participated, with 91 percent voting in favor. Related social media posts racked up over 1.07 million views and more than 10,000 likes.

The city officially conferred the title of Honorary Publicity Ambassador on Bukangi earlier this week. Since then, the mascot has featured prominently across Busan's social media platforms and public promotional campaigns.

Rather than hoarding the rights for municipal use alone, Busan intends to open the trademark to the public once secured. Under the city's proposed policy, local creators and small business owners will be permitted to utilize Bukangi branding freely, provided the usage preserves the mascot’s public image.

"Bukangi grew into a new symbol for Busan through the enthusiasm and participation of our citizens," Mayor Chun Jae-soo said. "We will act to ensure that a name created by the community is not monopolized by an individual, creating a foundation where our entire city can enjoy and nurture it together."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.