Korea-born twin pandas to be transferred to China in December
Summary
Twin pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao at Everland in Yongin will be sent to China in the third week of December, a park official said Wednesday. The sisters were born in Korea on July 7, 2023, and must leave before they turn four. Everland said the exact travel date and destination will be finalized based on their health, and farewell programs are planned for visitors. Their older sister, Fu Bao, returned to China in April 2024 before her fourth birthday.
Key Facts
- China owns all pandas, including those born outside China, and transfers them to other countries only on a lease basis.
- Rui Bao and Hui Bao were born in Korea on July 7, 2023.
- Everland said the exact travel date and destination will be finalized based on the pandas’ health.
- Their older sister, Fu Bao, returned to China in April 2024 before reaching age 4.
Twin pandas born at a Korean amusement park in Yongin, just south of Seoul, will be sent to China in the third week of December, a park official said Wednesday.
China has ownership of all pandas, including those born outside of China, and sends them to other countries only on a lease basis.
Rui Bao and Hui Bao, who were born in Korea on July 7, 2023, will leave before they turn four, when pandas' reproductive maturity begins, as required.
Everland amusement park said the exact travel date and destination will be finalized based on factors including their health. The park plans to host farewell programs for visitors.
"We ask for your great interest and warm support for the twin pandas' new start," a park official said.
Previously, their older sister, Fu Bao, who triggered a massive fandom craze in Korea, returned to China in April 2024 before reaching her fourth birthday.
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