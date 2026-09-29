A shark unexpectedly stranded in an artificial waterway at Busan’s North Port has become a sensation, drawing more than half a million visitors — but experts and environmental groups warn that the frenzy risks turning the animal into a spectacle while overlooking what its unusual appearance may signal about a changing marine environment.

The shark has remained in the artificial waterway at North Port for 12 days as of Tuesday. More than 483,000 people visited the park during the Chuseok holiday alone, while cumulative visitors have surpassed 560,000 since the city began counting them on Sept. 19.

Social media users dubbed the shark "Bukangi," from "buk hang" — the Korean name for Busan’s North Port. As public interest surged, Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo described the shark’s unexpected appearance as an opportunity to raise the profile of the North Port area.

Riding on Bukangi’s growing popularity, the city on Tuesday officially appointed the shark as an honorary promotional ambassador.

The shark's popularity has also delivered a boost to nearby businesses. Some convenience stores near North Port reportedly saw sales rise as the surge in visitors brought more foot traffic to the area.

However, Bukangi’s popularity has also raised concerns that the shark is being viewed merely as a tourist attraction, overshadowing its broader environmental significance.

The shark’s appearance is believed to have been influenced by rising sea temperatures.

Choi Youn, an honorary professor of marine biology at Kunsan National University and a shark expert, explained that as ocean temperatures rise, fish that serve as prey for sharks move northward, prompting sharks to follow their food sources.

“Rising water temperatures appear to be the fundamental factor,” he said. “The shark likely entered the waterway while chasing prey and has remained there because it has been unable to find its way out.”

Data from the National Institute of Fisheries Science also point to a steady warming trend. The average sea temperature off Gijang, Busan, was about 1.2 degrees Celsius higher in 2024 than in 2000. The institute has found that continued increases in sea temperatures are contributing to the northward movement of subtropical fish species and the expansion of their habitats.

Choi also noted that the artificial waterway at the park is shallow and narrow, making it markedly different from the open-water environment the shark would normally inhabit.

“When trapped in an enclosed space, copper sharks tend to swim along the edges and circle continuously in one direction,” he said. “This shark is showing the same behavior in the waterway, which appears to be keeping it from finding its way out.”

Authorities began an operation Tuesday to guide Bukkangi back to open waters, but the attempt was suspended as of 3 p.m. after failing to move the shark out of the area.

Coast Guard and fire rescue crews used high-pressure water pumps installed on rescue boats, spraying the waterway in an effort to create noise and foam that would steer the shark toward the entrance and out to sea. Crews made several passes through the waterway, but Bukkangi remained inside.

With concerns growing over the shark’s health after its prolonged stay, authorities plan to make another rescue attempt Friday by using a special net.

Meanwhile, environmental activists urged the city to see the shark’s appearance as a wake-up call for improving the waterfront’s ecological environment rather than simply capitalizing on its popularity as a tourist attraction.

The Busan Federation for Environmental Movement (BFEM) said the waterfront park was designed primarily as a human-centered space, with extensive land reclamation and artificial structures that may make it difficult for marine animals that enter the area to find their way back out.

“The surge in visitors may offer the city a promotional opportunity, but there is no guarantee that similar cases will not happen again,” said Noh Hyun-seok, co-executive director of BFEM.

“The city should take an ecologically-oriented look at North Port, including water circulation and marine life movement, and explore ways to create a waterfront where people and marine species can coexist.”