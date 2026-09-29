Busan authorities fail to guide shark to open sea, set to resume operation within days

BUSAN — Authorities failed Tuesday to guide a canal-trapped shark to the open sea after it was spotted there more than a week ago and drew hundreds of thousands of visitors, with planning under way to resume operations within days.

The Busan Coast Guard and related agencies deployed five vessels to the artificial waterway at Busan's North Port, attempting to herd the shark toward the outer sea by spraying water streams.

After spotting the shark at 10 a.m., authorities moved slowly from the inner canal toward the exit while spraying water. The shark, however, repeatedly avoided water streams by swimming fast past the boats' rears.

Authorities called off the operation at 3:20 p.m., saying they will likely resume the operation later this week using a net custom-made to fit the width and depth of the artificial waterway.

Affectionately named "Bukang-i" -- a combination of Bukhang, or North Port, and the Korean suffix "i" -- the marine animal has drawn more than 600,000 visitors as of Monday since it was first spotted in the canal on Sept. 18.

Initially, local maritime police and authorities tried to drive the shark away. The animal, however, refused to leave the channel, prompting officials to suspend their operations.

With no feeding activities observed since the sharp was first spotted, the local authorities decided it was no longer viable to let the animal stay in the canal and held a meeting Monday to discuss rescue plans.