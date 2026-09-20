Repeated shark sightings at a waterfront park in Busan’s North Port have drawn crowds of curious visitors, prompting city authorities to step up safety measures while monitoring the sea creature’s return to open waters.

A shark estimated to be at least 3 meters long was first spotted at around 8:57 a.m. on Friday in a waterway at the port’s Waterfront Park, according to city officials. Another shark sighting was reported at around 1:05 p.m. the following day.

The creature was believed to be a basking shark, a species found in subtropical waters of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans, including waters off the Korean Peninsula. Although the species is not known to be aggressive, city officials said it could still pose a danger if provoked or approached too closely.

The Korea Coast Guard initially tried to guide the shark out of the narrow waterway. But it suspended the effort after the National Institute of Fisheries Science advised that forcing the animal away could trigger defensive or aggressive behavior.

Instead of deterring visitors, the unusual sight quickly turned the park into a local attraction. Pictures and videos posted on social media have described the waterfront as “the hottest place in Busan right now.” Armed with phones and cameras, visitors — including those with young children — gathered along the waterway in hopes of catching a glimpse of a real shark in the wild.

Safety personnel were deployed at the site, while public announcements urged visitors not to approach the waterway or lean over safety barriers. Busan Metropolitan City also sent safety messages asking residents in the area to remain cautious.

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo, while urging the public to follow the safety guidance, appeared to welcome the attention.

“Many people must have been surprised,” Jeon wrote in a social media post on Saturday. “It is believed that the shark came to North Port in search of food, as warm-water fish have become more common in the area due to climate change.”

He said shark sightings in the area could become more frequent in the future.

“We will continue to develop North Port into a beautiful sea where diverse species can coexist,” he said. “I hope people will visit and enjoy North Port more often, as it will become part of Busan's future as a maritime capital. We will take responsibility for safety.”