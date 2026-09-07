Mosquito numbers double in just a week as scorching summer heat eases

Mosquitoes are out in force this fall as the summer heat eases and the weather turns cooler, with the latest mosquito index nearly doubling in just one week.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s real-time mosquito surveillance data released Sunday, the mosquito index reached 100.9 in week 35 of this year, covering Aug. 24 to 29. The figure, based on catches from daily mosquito monitoring systems (DMS) across seven regions nationwide, rose by 47.9 from 53 the previous week.

DMS automatically trap mosquitoes and use artificial intelligence to count and analyze them in real time. This marks the first time the index has exceeded 100 since the agency introduced the equipment and began monitoring earlier this year.

The index hovered between 40 and 50 from weeks 28 through 32 before surging to 99.5 in week 33. It then fell to 53 in week 34 before climbing sharply again in week 35.

The index for Culex tritaeniorhynchus, a mosquito species that transmits Japanese encephalitis — a rare but serious viral infection — also rose by 34 from the previous week to an average of 102 in week 35. The figure was still below the 228 recorded during the same period last year, however.

The increase continues a trend of more mosquitoes appearing across Korea in autumn, partly due to warmer fall temperatures brought on by climate change. Mosquitoes are most active and lay the most eggs at temperatures of around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. This year, scorching temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius suppressed mosquito activity until mid-August. However, rains beginning over the Liberation Day holiday raised humidity, while cooler mornings and evenings appear to have created more favorable conditions for mosquitoes.

People are advised to limit outdoor activities after sunset through October, when mosquitoes are most active, and wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when going out at night. Checking window screens and removing standing water around the home can also help eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.