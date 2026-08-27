Korea will proceed with five new or upgraded dam projects while replacing two others with alternatives that draw on existing water infrastructure, the climate ministry said Thursday, wrapping up a review of a 14-dam initiative launched under the previous government.

The plan, announced by Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan, leaves seven dam projects scrapped, five approved and two shifted to alternative solutions, reducing estimated spending from 4.75 trillion won ($3.45 billion) to about 1.67 trillion won.

This followed questions over the necessity and effectiveness of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s plan, as well as strong opposition from residents in proposed project areas and environmental activists.

The five projects to move forward are Jicheon Dam in Cheongyang and Buyeo in South Chungcheong Province, Amicheon Dam in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, Byeongyeongcheon Dam in Gangjin, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Hoeyagang Dam in Ulsan and Gohyeoncheon Dam in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

The government said the selected projects are needed for flood control, with Jicheon and Amicheon also designated as multipurpose dams to meet growing water demand, including from major industrial development projects in the Chungcheong region.

The megaproject envisions 392 trillion won in investments by technology and biotechnology giants including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Celltrion in advanced industries such as semiconductors, displays and rechargeable batteries.

Jicheon Dam is expected to supply up to 180,000 tons of water a day to communities in the Geum River basin, including Cheongyang and Buyeo, while helping protect the area from flooding. Amicheon Dam, meanwhile, is designed to provide up to 80,000 tons per day to Yeoncheon, Paju and other parts of the Imjin River basin, while strengthening protection for Yeoncheon’s urban area against floods.

The other approved projects will also focus on reinforcing flood control capacity through upgrades to existing facilities, following unusually severe and frequent flooding over the last few years, the ministry said.

Byeongyeongcheon Dam, with a storage capacity of 1.2 million tons, will be built downstream from an existing dam. At Hoeyagang Dam, which has a capacity of 22 million tons, new gates will be installed at the existing spillway. Gohyeoncheon Dam, with a capacity of 800,000 tons, will be raised and fitted with new gates.

The ministry concluded that the Gamcheon and Garyecheon projects could be replaced by better use of existing water infrastructure.

Rather than build Gamcheon Dam in Gimcheon, the government will make greater use of the nearby Gimcheon Buhang Dam and carry out river improvement work to secure water supply and strengthen flood protection. For the Garyecheon project in Uiryeong, which had called for raising an existing agricultural reservoir, the government will instead coordinate operations with the nearby Gami Reservoir. Officials said the alternative would provide sufficient flood control capacity to protect downstream areas without expanding the dam.

The decision does not immediately authorize construction of the five dams. Each must still undergo preliminary feasibility studies, full feasibility reviews and strategic environmental impact assessments before the government can finalize a basic construction plan.

Officials also plan to integrate the management of dams currently operated separately by purpose, expand artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV and digital twin monitoring along rivers, and roll out nationwide an urban flood forecasting system pilot-tested in some parts of Seoul.

“We plan to share the results of the review of the seven proposed dams and the next steps with local communities, and to provide residents with a full explanation,” Kim said. “We will develop the best possible approach to using water resources to reduce flood and drought damage and ensure the timely supply of water to high-tech industrial complexes and other key sites.”