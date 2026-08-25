Korea records 20 heat wave days this year, double long-term average
Summary
Korea has recorded about 20 heat wave days so far this year, nearly double the long-term average, the state weather agency said Tuesday. The Korea Meteorological Administration said the country had 20.1 days under heat wave conditions as of Monday, versus a long-term average of 10.4 days. The nation also logged 16.4 tropical nights through Monday, the second-highest figure after 1994. The agency said the sweltering weather is expected to continue next month because of a double heat dome.
Key Facts
- The Korea Meteorological Administration defined a heat wave advisory as being issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 33 C for two or more days.
- Korea set a new national temperature record of 42.5 C in Yangsan on Aug. 2.
- The 42.5 C reading was the highest national temperature since modern weather observations began on the Korean Peninsula in 1904.
- A tropical night refers to a night when temperatures stay at or above 25 C.
- The KMA forecast that sweltering heat would persist next month due to the influence of strengthening North Pacific and Tibetan high pressure systems.
Korea recorded about 20 days of heat wave conditions so far this year, nearly double the long-term average over the same period, the state weather agency said Tuesday.
The nation had experienced 20.1 days under such conditions as of Monday, compared with the long-term average of 10.4 days, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
A heat wave advisory is issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 33 C for two or more days.
The nation has been gripped by sweltering weather this summer, with the mercury reaching a new record high of 42.5 C in the southeastern city of Yangsan on Aug. 2.
It marked the highest national reading since modern weather observations on the Korean Peninsula began in 1904.
The country also recorded 16.4 tropical nights through Monday this year, marking the second highest figure after 16.8 tropical nights in 1994.
A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay at or above 25 C.
The KMA forecast the sweltering heat to persist next month due to a "double heat dome" created by the influence of the strengthening North Pacific and Tibetan high pressure systems over the country.
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