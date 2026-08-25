Korea records 20 heat wave days this year, double long-term average

Korea recorded about 20 days of heat wave conditions so far this year, nearly double the long-term average over the same period, the state weather agency said Tuesday.

The nation had experienced 20.1 days under such conditions as of Monday, compared with the long-term average of 10.4 days, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

A heat wave advisory is issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 33 C for two or more days.

The nation has been gripped by sweltering weather this summer, with the mercury reaching a new record high of 42.5 C in the southeastern city of Yangsan on Aug. 2.

It marked the highest national reading since modern weather observations on the Korean Peninsula began in 1904.

The country also recorded 16.4 tropical nights through Monday this year, marking the second highest figure after 16.8 tropical nights in 1994.

A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay at or above 25 C.

The KMA forecast the sweltering heat to persist next month due to a "double heat dome" created by the influence of the strengthening North Pacific and Tibetan high pressure systems over the country.