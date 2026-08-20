Seoul mayor rejects gov't proposal to build apartments in Yongsan Park

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Thursday that he met with Land Minister Kim Yun-duk to discuss the government's proposal to build apartments in Yongsan Park in central Seoul, but the two were unable to narrow their differences.

"I met with Minister Kim to discuss several pending issues but, ultimately, we were unable to bridge our differences regarding Yongsan Park," Oh said in a press briefing at Seoul City Hall.

"I clearly stated in a strong tone that the Seoul city government cannot agree to the plan to build apartments on the entire Yongsan Park site under any circumstances," Oh said.

Oh also said he emphasized that agreeing to the plan would leave him remembered in history as a sinner to the city.

The government and the ruling party are reviewing a plan to build rental apartments for young people in Yongsan Park, as part of efforts to increase housing supply in the capital.

But the Seoul city government is opposed to the plan, arguing the park is a national asset that should be left intact as green space for future generations. The park, mostly located on land returned from a U.S. military garrison, is state-owned property whose use has already been legally designated under a special law.

Oh reiterated that Yongsan Park is directly linked to the quality of life and leisure of Seoul citizens and is a major part of the green axis extending from Mount Namsan to the Han River.

"It is difficult to agree to convert even a certain portion of the entire park site for residential use."

However, the mayor said he proposed a compromise under which housing could be supplied using state-owned land scattered around Yongsan Park.

He cited the former site of U.S. military Camp Kim, the former site of Gyeongridan (Army Financial Management Corps) and a foreign ministry parking lot.