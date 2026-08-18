Forget presidential elections or contentious policy debates. Citizens across Korea are currently locked in a national vote over a far more pressing matter: Naming a 77-day-old, 3-kilogram ball of bamboo-fueled fluff.

Everland, Korea’s premier theme park located in Yongin, said Tuesday that it has officially opened public voting to name its newest celebrity resident — the fourth female giant panda born on Korean soil to internet-famous parents Ai Bao and Le Bao.

The baby, born June 3 at a modest 171 grams, has blossomed into a robust 3.7-kilogram toddler. But as she approaches her 100-day milestone in September — a culturally significant benchmark in Korea — she faces an existential rite of passage: Shedding her generic placeholder label for a proper moniker.

The stakes are unexpectedly high.

When Everland opened a preliminary name submission contest on its digital channels last month, more than 10,000 comments flooded in. Citizens pitched everything from poetic tributes to chaotic puns. To manage the diplomatic burden, a high-level "Naming Selection Committee" — comprising zookeepers, veterinarians and park executives — convened to whittle the list down to five finalists based on phonetic elegance and symbolic meaning.

All five candidates adhere to the mandatory family tradition, retaining the "Bao" suffix (meaning "treasure"). The finalists vying for the crown are Ju Bao (a precious gem), Jun Bao (an outstanding treasure), Lin Bao (a jade-like treasure), Yu Bao (a blessed treasure), and Shu Bao (a treasure bright as dawn).

The voting, which runs online via the Everland app and in-person at Panda World through Aug. 30, has escalated into a full-blown fanfare. To sweeten the deal, Everland is dangling incentives for voters, including a trip to a panda sanctuary in China, invitations to the cub's exclusive 100-day party and custom merchandise stamped with the baby's actual footprint. Even the Chinese Embassy in Seoul has joined the fray, hosting its own parallel poll on social media.

For a nation long obsessed with the "Bao Family" dynasty — whose eldest sister, Fu Bao, generated a wave of national mourning upon her mandated return to China earlier this year — the election offers a welcome moment of collective joy.

Whether the youngest sibling becomes a Ju, a Jun, a Yu or a Shu, one thing is certain: She has already stolen the country's heart.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.