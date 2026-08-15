In the age of online adoption listings and social media feeds, shelter pets face a surprisingly modern hurdle: dark fur simply doesn’t always capture well on camera. Without ideal lighting, a black dog's facial expressions can blur into shadows on a smartphone screen, making them easier for prospective adopters to scroll past.

To give these overlooked rescues their moment in the spotlight, Gyeonggi Province said Thursday it will host Black Dog Day at Banryeomaru Yeoju, Korea’s largest companion animal cultural complex, Monday. Operating under the banner "Light Hidden Behind Black Fur — Waiting for Your Heart," the event aims to look past coat color and connect adopters with the vibrant personalities beneath.

The day-long event pairs 18 black dogs currently residing at the shelter with 30 high-profile volunteers from the Blue Angel Celebrity Volunteer Group. Together, the human-canine pairs will participate in interactive bonding sessions designed to showcase the dogs' individual personalities and gentle temperaments.

Morning activities will kick off at the shelter's Healing Park, where volunteers and their assigned dogs will explore scent-trail courses and play in splash zones. In the afternoon, professional photographers will lead the Black Dog Photo Project, an initiative specifically designed to overcome the photographic challenges associated with dark fur. By capturing expressive, high-contrast portraits that highlight each dog's vibrant personality, organizers hope to generate appealing profile pictures for prospective adopters.

To make connection effortless, the shelter is displaying customized profile cards detailing each dog's personality, favorite games and rescue story. Each card features an embedded QR code, allowing park visitors to immediately view adoption procedures on their smartphones. These stories and photographs will also be featured in an ongoing digital exhibition on Banryeomaru’s official website and social media channels.

"The goal of this event is not to force people to prefer black dogs, but to reduce the deep-seated prejudices surrounding coat color and appearance," said Lee Kang-young, head of the Livestock and Animal Welfare Bureau of Gyeonggi Province. "We will continue to pursue creative outreach so that black dogs and long-term shelter residents receive the equal adoption opportunities they deserve."

The event reflects a broader shift toward proactive animal welfare in Korea.

Since opening its doors in November 2023, Banryeomaru Yeoju has placed over 1,110 rescued animals into permanent homes and draws roughly 4,000 volunteers annually. The complex will remain open to the general public during the event, inviting local families to stroll the grounds with their own pets and browse a photo exhibition housed in the cultural center.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.