Over 150 firefighting water tankers mobilized to supply water to drought-hit southeast

CHANGWON — Fire authorities deployed more than 150 water tankers Friday to supply water to South Gyeongsang Province under an extended national firefighting mobilization order to combat a severe drought in the southeastern region.

A total of 159 water tankers, including 100 vehicles from outside the province, were mobilized to deliver water to drought-hit areas across South Gyeongsang, according to the local provincial firefighting headquarters.

The deployment comes after fire authorities decided to extend the national mobilization order, initially scheduled to end Thursday, as the province suffers from low water storage levels.

The province's average water reservoir storage rate stood at 32.2 percent Friday, well below the long-term average of 70.6 percent.

Under the national mobilization order issued Tuesday, fire authorities supplied 12,445 tons of water to the province over the next two days.

In response to the deepening drought situation in southern regions, the interior ministry said it would set up a dedicated task force and work with private logistics companies to transport water trucks, pumps and other equipment.