Seoul Botanic Park exhibition features rare water lilies, lotus flowers

Seoul Botanic Park in the western part of the capital is hosting a special two-month summer aquatic plant exhibition through September, the park announced Thursday, offering visitors a unique look at rare, endangered native water lilies alongside giant exotic species.

The exhibition spans multiple key zones across the park, including the outdoor Thematic Garden, the climate-controlled Exhibition Glasshouse, the expansive Lake Garden and the courtyard fronting the historic Magok Cultural Center.

At the outdoor garden, colorful temperate water lilies and fragrant lotus blossoms are arranged alongside flower-adorned wooden boats, creating a serene, picturesque landscape reminiscent of French Impressionist painter Claude Monet’s iconic water garden in Giverny. Meanwhile, inside the tropical Exhibition Glasshouse, exotic international varieties display vivid hues of deep purple, electric blue and crimson, blooming high above the water's surface on raised stalks.

A primary highlight of the showcase is the rare prickly water lily, a species designated as a Class II Endangered Wild Species in Korea due to declining natural habitats. Distinctive for the sharp, protective thorns covering its large floating leaves and purple flowers, the native plant has been introduced across multiple locations in the park. Staff plan to harvest seeds from this year's batch for systematic indoor propagation to ensure the species can be displayed annually.

In addition to native fauna, the Lake Garden showcases giant Victoria water lilies. Known for their massive leaves capable of spanning over a meter wide, these tropical giants feature a dramatic two-night nocturnal blooming process: opening pure white on the first evening before transforming into a deep rose-pink on the second night. The park has deliberately positioned these tropical giant lilies alongside the native prickly water lilies, giving botanists and photography enthusiasts a rare opportunity to compare domestic and foreign aquatic species side by side.

"Seoul Botanic Park is a premier summer destination where visitors can experience temperate and tropical water lilies in full bloom," said On Su-jin, director of Seoul Botanic Park. "We hope this exhibition provides a refreshing retreat and an enriching educational experience for families during the summer holiday."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.