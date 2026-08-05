Meet Laon, the lion cub captivating Korea

At Everland, Korea’s sprawling theme park nestled just south of Seoul, quiet mornings are usually defined by the rustle of bamboo and the gentle chatter of early-bird families. But starting Wednesday, a distinctly feistier presence took center stage: a 2-month-old lion cub named Laon, making his public debut as the resort’s first newborn lion in eight years.

Born on June 5 in the park’s Safari World, the young male cub faced an uncertain start when his mother was unable to care for him. Zookeepers quickly stepped in, providing round-the-clock hand-rearing that involved late-night bottle feedings, meticulous health checks and constant warmth. Two months later, the pint-sized predator has flourished, tipping the scales at a healthy 5.5 kilograms and stepping out into the public eye at his new sanctuary enclosure with an appetite for exploration.

Laon’s arrival has already sparked a wave of digital affection across domestic online communities, where well-wishers have flooded message boards with hopes for his long and ferocious future. Adding a touch of local sporting lore to his story, the cub owes his name to professional baseball player Yang Chang-seop, a pitcher for the Samsung Lions. Visiting the park during the mid-season All-Star break, Yang christened the newborn "Laon" — sharing a moniker with the youngest mascot character of the baseball franchise — and voiced his wish for the cub to eventually rule the safari as a true king.

The timing could not be more auspicious for sports enthusiasts.

With the Samsung Lions fiercely contesting top position in the professional league’s second-half pennant race, baseball fans have eagerly embraced the lucky cub as a living charm for the team’s championship ambitions.

For Everland’s dedicated zoological staff, the milestone is a rewarding testament to weeks of tireless care.

"Thanks to the devotion of our zookeepers, Laon has grown strong and healthy, ready to meet the public for the first time," said a spokesperson for Everland. "As he takes his very first curious steps into the wider world, we hope visitors will cheer him on."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.