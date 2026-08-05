A total of 21 people have died from heat-related illnesses in Korea so far this year as the country grapples with intense heat, health authorities said Wednesday.

A total of 2,441 patients have visited emergency rooms for heat-related conditions as of Tuesday since mid-May, when authorities launched the heat-related illness surveillance system, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Although fewer people suffered heat-related illnesses this year than during the same period last year, more people died this year, with the death toll surpassing last year's total of 20.

One of the latest fatalities was a 60-year-old man, who was working outside on a farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, on Tuesday.

Among the cases reported this year, heat exhaustion accounted for 61.7 percent, followed by heat stroke at 16.8 percent and heat cramps at 11.5 percent.

The state weather agency issued additional serious heat wave warnings for the greater Seoul area earlier in the day, placing 43 percent of the region under the highest alert level.

Temperatures in Seoul are expected to reach up to 39 degrees on Thursday, according to the agency.