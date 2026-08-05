43% of greater Seoul area placed under serious heat wave warnings

The state weather agency issued additional serious heat wave warnings in the greater Seoul area Wednesday, placing 43 percent of the region under the highest alert level.

The top-tier warnings took effect at 11 a.m. in southern Incheon, and nine cities and zones in Gyeonggi Province, including Gwangmyeong, Yeoncheon and Hwaseong, raising the total to 20 out of 46 land weather advisory areas in the capital region, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The alert was also issued for Cheongyang in South Chungcheong Province, marking the first time it was implemented in the central Chungcheong provinces.

On Tuesday, all of Seoul was placed under the top-tier warning for the first time since its introduction to the heat wave alert system on June 1.

Under KMA guidelines, a serious heat wave warning is issued when apparent temperatures are projected to hit 38 C or higher, or when daily maximums reach 39 or above, in areas where the highest perceived temperature is 35 C or higher for two or more consecutive days.

Korea has been battling severe heat, with temperatures in the southeastern city of Yangsan reaching 42.5 C — the highest figure since modern weather observations started in 1904.

The extreme weather has taken a severe toll on public health.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 2,221 heat-related hospitalizations and 19 fatalities between May 15 and Monday.