Busan to provide 1-year free pet insurance for adopted rescue dogs

Busan Metropolitan City will provide one year of free pet insurance to residents who adopt rescued dogs from designated animal shelters and adoption centers, as part of an initiative to encourage pet adoption and reduce the financial burden on new owners.

The 2026 Rescue Animal Pet Insurance Program continues a city initiative launched in 2023 to help adopted dogs settle into new homes by covering veterinary expenses that may arise during the early stages of adoption.

Eligible applicants are residents who adopt a rescue dog from one of Busan's designated municipal animal shelters or adoption centers on or after Jan. 1, 2026, and complete mandatory microchip registration for the animal.

The program covers dogs adopted through five contracted municipal animal shelters and two adoption centers, including the Busan Companion Animal Welfare and Culture Center and the Haeundae-gu Rescue Animal Adoption Center.

New adopters can apply for the insurance at the shelter or adoption center when completing the adoption process.

Those who have already adopted a rescue dog after Jan. 1, 2026 may also enroll during the program period by visiting the adoption center or applying through a QR code provided in promotional materials or by calling the dedicated insurance hotline. Applications will be accepted until the program budget is exhausted.

The insurance covers both veterinary treatment and third-party liability.

For illnesses or injuries, the policy reimburses 70 percent of eligible medical expenses, including surgery, hospitalization and outpatient treatment, subject to annual coverage limits. Surgical expenses are covered up to 1.5 million won ($1,080) per claim for a maximum of two claims a year, while outpatient and hospitalization expenses are covered up to 150,000 won per day for up to 20 days annually.

The policy also provides liability coverage of up to 10 million won per incident if the adopted dog causes bodily injury to another person or damages another person's pet. Policyholders are responsible for a deductible of 50,000 won per claim.

Insurance coverage lasts for one year from the date of enrollment. Additional information on coverage and enrollment procedures is available through the program's QR code and dedicated customer service hotline.

"The rescue animal pet insurance program is expected to ease the financial burden on adopters and help prevent returned adoptions and animal abandonment," a city official said.

"We hope more people will consider adopting rescue animals, and the city will continue working to foster a safe and responsible pet ownership culture," he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.