Solar-lit streets protect pedestrians at night in Seoul's Gyeongnidan area

In the hillside neighborhood of Gyeongnidan-gil, a bustling district framed by Mount Nam and vibrant nightlife, the charm of winding alleys and steep slopes has long come with a quiet hazard: dark, uneven curves where sidewalks blend seamlessly into traffic after sunset.

Now, a community-led simple innovation is lighting the way forward.

Yongsan District said Monday that its initiative to install solar-powered pavement markers along Gyeongnidan-gil was selected by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety as a national best practice in public safety.

The project, which placed solar studs along a 940-meter stretch of roadway, traces its roots directly to local residents. Recognizing the risk to nighttime pedestrians, community members proposed the installation through the district’s participatory budgeting program, a system designed to give citizens a direct voice in how local public funds are spent.

Yongsan District Mayor Kim Kyoung-dae’s administration embraced the proposal, combining the resident initiative with expert consultations in traffic and urban design. The result was the deployment of solar road studs — eco-friendly markers that absorb sunlight during the day and automatically illuminate pavement boundaries at night without requiring external electrical wiring.

The impact was immediate.

By clearly delineating vehicular lanes from pedestrian pathways, the subtle glow has significantly heightened nighttime visibility and reduced collision risks. Beyond safety, the soft ambient lighting has elevated the neighborhood’s evening aesthetic, offering a welcome boost to local shopkeepers and evening strollers.

The national recognition underscores a growing trend in public administration across Korea: leveraging localized, participatory governance to solve everyday urban friction points. The ministry plans to feature the Gyeongnidan-gil project in its upcoming national handbook of participatory budgeting, serving as a blueprint for municipal governments nationwide.

"This is a meaningful achievement where residents directly participated in resolving a neighborhood issue to bring about tangible change," Kim said. "We will continue to run our participatory budgeting program thoroughly so that citizen ideas lead to real policy outcomes, creating a safer Yongsan for everyone."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.