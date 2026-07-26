LCOY Korea 2026 puts youth at center of climate action

More than 100 participants gathered at Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) Korea 2026 to develop youth-led climate solutions, strengthen collaboration and contribute to the global conversation ahead of this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP).

Following the successful hosting of LCOY Korea on the sidelines of Climate Week 2026 in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province held from April 20-25, the latest conference hosted at Seoul National University's Gwanak campus on July 3 built on a growing movement of young people determined to shape climate policy from the ground up.

Officially recognized by YOUNGO — the official Children and Youth Constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) — LCOY serves as Korea's national youth climate conference, providing a direct pathway for youth voices and policy recommendations to contribute to discussions surrounding the annual U.N. Climate Change Conference and broader climate policymaking.

A call for youth leadership

The conference opened with a strong message from leaders representing government, academia and the international community

Among the distinguished guests were Joern Beissert, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Germany in Korea; Seoul National University professor of global education cooperation Yoo Sung-sang; and Lee Chang-hoon, co-chair of the Presidential Commission on Climate Crisis Response.

The keynote address was delivered by Sungkonghoe University professor Kim Chu-ryeong, who set the direction for the day’s discussions by emphasizing the importance of youth participation, collective responsibility and sustained action in responding to the climate crisis.

Together, the speakers reinforced a clear message: Young people are not simply future leaders — they are essential partners in shaping climate solutions today.

The program opened with Big Wave's "Climate as a Community," highlighting how local communities can drive meaningful climate action from the ground up. Big Wave is a youth climate network that promotes youth-led responses to the climate crisis through collaboration and community action.

Participants then worked together to draft the National Youth Climate Statement, a collaborative document capturing the priorities and recommendations of Korean youth that will contribute to national climate dialogue and the wider COP process.

"Meeting people from so many different backgrounds helped me see climate issues from new perspectives. It really changed the way I think and helped me grow," said Kim Na-yeon, who is a member of the LCOY operations team.

Building on the morning discussions, participants explored climate change through seven interactive sessions covering science, education, policy and community resilience.

Nam Sung-hyun, a professor of earth and environmental sciences at Seoul National University, led "Ocean S.O.S.," drawing attention to the growing threats facing marine ecosystems and the urgent need for ocean conservation.

The focus then shifted to renewable energy through a screening of "Sun Farmers in Fukushima," a documentary highlighting how communities have embraced sustainable energy while rebuilding resilience in the aftermath of disaster.

Climate justice took center stage during a session led by Han Ko-eun of KOWORKS, who discussed the importance of education in creating a more inclusive and equitable response to climate change. KOWORKS, a subsidiary of the Korea International Cooperation Agency, promotes awareness and education through latter's development projects.

Participants also examined youth climate litigation in Korea and Germany through a session jointly organized by the Embassy of Germany and Plan 1.5, exploring how young people are increasingly using legal action to hold governments accountable for their climate commitments.

The day's program concluded with CO2 Together's discussion on "Climate Action and Future Generations," encouraging participants to reflect on the long-term impact of today's decisions. CO2 Together advocates for net-zero carbon neutrality and supports improvements to Korea's emissions trading system through policy advocacy.

While the conference equipped participants with new knowledge and practical tools, many organizers said its greatest impact was the personal journey they experienced over months of planning and collaboration.

For Lee Hyun-ju, who served on LCOY's content team, the reward came from seeing months of preparation finally come together.

"Paying attention to every little detail wasn't easy, but seeing everything come together on the day made it all worthwhile," Lee said. "It was rewarding to know our work helped share the message of climate action."

Small actions, big impact

For many participants, LCOY was also a reminder that meaningful climate action begins with everyday choices.

Na Sang-in, a member of LCOY's policy team, said organizing the conference reshaped how he thinks about individual responsibility.

"Climate action starts with small everyday choices. Those small actions may seem insignificant, but together they can make a real difference," he said.

The conference also inspired participants to explore new academic and professional interests.

Cha Ju-mi, whose research focuses on forestry, said the discussions encouraged her to broaden her perspective beyond her own field.

"The sessions introduced me to topics I had never explored before, from climate justice to climate litigation. They motivated me to keep learning and growing," she said.

Looking beyond the conference

Although the day's discussions came to an end, organizers believe the conversations sparked at LCOY Korea 2026 are only beginning.

The conference concluded with closing remarks from Kim Hye-ae, chair of the Energy and Industry Transition Subcommittee of the Presidential Commission on Climate Crisis Response, who applauded the commitment shown by participants and encouraged them to continue leading climate action in their schools, universities, workplaces and local communities.

As the organizing committee reflected on the six-month journey of planning the conference, many agreed that LCOY's greatest success was not only the conversations it sparked, but also the personal growth it inspired.

For Park Ji-yoon, a board member of LCOY Korea, the experience transformed the way she views climate action and the role young people can play in shaping the future.

"Climate action isn't about waiting for the future — it's about choosing to stand on the side of the future today. That's the biggest lesson LCOY gave me," she said.

The National Youth Climate Statement developed during the conference will help ensure that the perspectives of young Koreans continue to inform national climate dialogue while contributing to broader discussions within the COP process.

More importantly, LCOY Korea 2026 demonstrated that climate leadership is already taking shape across Korea. By bringing together students, researchers, policymakers and young professionals, the conference strengthened a growing network of changemakers committed to turning ideas into action.

As countries prepare for this year's COP, the message from Seoul was clear: Meaningful climate action starts long before delegates gather at international negotiations — it begins when young people come together to lead, collaborate and inspire change in their own communities.

Nashon Owano is a freelance journalist and content creator based in Korea. He is passionate about sports, culture and human interest stories. Follow @owanohnashon on X and Instagram.

