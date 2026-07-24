Amid the densely packed alleyways and high-rise corporate towers of central Seoul, a quiet green revolution is taking root.

Jongno District, the historic core of the Korean capital, said Friday that it is rolling out "Jongno Gardener Village 2.0" — a major expansion of its public urban gardening initiative designed to transform municipal spaces and neighborhood lanes into vibrant, resident-tended micro-gardens.

The initiative, launched last year as a public-private partnership, bridges civic engagement with corporate social responsibility. By teaming up with local nongovernmental organizations such as Forest for Life and corporate sponsors such as Kakao Makers, the district has cultivated a sustainable governance model that cuts municipal costs while delivering green welfare directly to residents.

Under the initial phase of the project, volunteer gardener crews focused on four primary hubs: Bukchon, Seochon, Sajik-dong and the Cheongjin-Insa-dong corridor. Phase 2.0 shifts this strategy from isolated hub gardens to a district-wide web of green space, empowering local residents to cultivate everyday public gardens directly inside their own residential alleys and side streets.

"If the past year was spent sowing the seeds for Jongno’s garden culture, this next phase will be the leap that fills our entire district with green vitality," said Yu Chan-jong, mayor of Jongno District. "We will spare no support to shape all of Jongno into a unified, sustainable garden city."

To support this expansion, Jongno District will host its second-half 2026 Gardener Training Course from September through November, accepting public applications through late August. The program builds on a growing network of 50 certified resident gardeners trained over the past year, who are slated to showcase their skills at the upcoming 2026 Seoul International Garden Expo.

The district is also leaning into the cultural potential of its existing green spaces.

Cheongjin Park — already a favorite lunchtime retreat for office workers near Gwanghwamun and Jonggak — will be upgraded with high-fidelity acoustic systems to host "music-filled garden" events and outdoor leisure activities.

By merging civic pride, public health and corporate sponsorship, Jongno district officials said they hope to show that even a bustling metropolis can find room to breathe.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.