Fu Bao's baby sister celebrates 50 days since birth

Just 50 days after making her quiet debut at Everland theme park, a newborn female giant panda is undergoing a dramatic change, offering a vivid portrait of early development as she reaches key growth benchmarks.

Born on June 3 at a delicate 171 grams, the unnamed cub — the fourth female giant panda naturally bred in Korea following the celebrated births of Fu Bao in 2020 and twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao in 2023 — has transformed into a robust 2.3-kilogram infant. The 13-fold weight gain reflects both the formidable maternal instincts of her mother, Ai Bao, and the meticulous round-the-clock monitoring of a specialized care team.

During a routine health assessment, Thursday, veterinary staff confirmed that the cub’s physical development is progressing ahead of schedule. Her fuzzy, translucent newborn coat has steadily given way to the plush, iconic black-and-white patterning characteristic of her species. More significantly, the infant has opened both eyes, gained the cervical strength required to lift her head independently and begun attempting her first tentative scoots across the nursery floor.

"The cub’s daily evolution is remarkably pronounced, owing to Ai Bao’s exceptional devotion and our team’s rigorous protocols," said Kang Cheol-won, a veteran zookeeper at Everland.

Behind the scenes, the young panda’s upbringing is a collaborative international effort. Everland’s care apparatus brings together seasoned keepers, on-site veterinarians and a specialist dispatched directly from China’s Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda to ensure optimal nutrition and maternal support.

Meanwhile, public fascination with the newborn has reached a fever pitch.

A nationwide naming campaign conducted across Everland’s digital platforms — including YouTube, Instagram and the Zootopia Naver Cafe — garnered over 10,000 community submissions in under a week. Park officials are currently narrowing down the entries, with a formal unveiling ceremony planned in the coming weeks.

For now, the public can follow the cub’s developmental journey through regular video updates published on Everland’s official social media channels, capturing a rare, intimate look at the delicate early weeks of one of the world's most cherished species.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.