The agriculture ministry held an emergency meeting Friday to review measures to prepare for heavy monsoon rains and minimize damage to the agricultural sector, officials said.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it has inspected disaster preparedness measures with relevant agencies and nine provincial governments.

The inspections focused on checking reservoirs for cracks and leaks and the operational status of drainage pumps.

Officials also checked drainage channels around livestock facilities and inspected mountain areas for signs of landslides, falling rocks and collapses.

The ministry also emphasized the need for prompt evacuation measures for farming households living in mountainous areas, where the risk of landslides has increased as recent heavy rains have weakened the ground.

Heavy monsoon rains are forecast to hit South Korea over the weekend, with up to more than 300 millimeters of rain expected in parts of the Seoul metropolitan area and the central and southern parts of the eastern Gangwon Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.