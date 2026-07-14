Korea dangles $0.60 discount to push coffee drinkers away from plastic

Hoping to nudge consumers away from a deeply ingrained culture of convenience, Korea's environment ministry announced a sweeping pact, Tuesday, with 23 of the country’s largest food and beverage chains to phase out single-use plastics across more than 22,000 stores nationwide.

The agreement, signed at the Seoul Upcycling Plaza, brings together global giants like Starbucks and McDonald’s alongside major domestic brands such as Paris Baguette and Ediya Coffee, as well as 150 independent cafes. Organized by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, the initiative represents a highly coordinated effort to normalize eco-friendly habits in a country famous for its bustling, fast-paced coffee culture.

Under the new guidelines, which will take effect in September, participating outlets will offer substantial financial incentives to customers who bring their own tumblers. By combining store-specific discounts with the government’s "carbon neutrality points," consumers can save up to 800 won ($0.60) per beverage.

To further reduce daily waste, single-use items like plastic straws will no longer be handed out by default. Instead, customers must explicitly request them, either when ordering at the counter or through digital touch-screen kiosks.

The pact also targets less obvious sources of packaging waste.

Participating businesses have pledged to stop "double-cupping" — the common practice of nesting a plastic cup inside a paper one for insulation — and will phase out hybrid packaging like PET cans, which fuse plastic and metal in a way that makes recycling nearly impossible.

Government officials framed the initiative as a critical component of Korea’s transition toward a circular economy, a national strategy that has gained urgency following global supply chain vulnerabilities linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

"The transition to a plastic-free circular economy begins with changes in our everyday spaces, like cafes," Kim Sung-hwan, minister of climate, energy and environment, said during the signing ceremony.

Kim added that the ministry intends to monitor the performance of the cafe initiative over the next three years to help shape future environmental legislation. The government said it plans to eventually expand similar eco-friendly frameworks to other high-waste sectors, including funeral homes, sports stadiums and amusement parks.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.