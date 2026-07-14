Heavy rain, accompanied by fierce gusts, was projected to sweep across Korea for the next two days, the state weather agency said Tuesday.

Accumulated rainfall is anticipated to reach between 5 and 80 millimeters for central regions and the southern provinces of Jeolla and Gyeongsang from Tuesday through Wednesday. The greater Seoul region could see drenching rains of up to 120 mm over the period, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The KMA said wind gusts could exceed 70 kph for Jeju Island and coastal regions in South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces. The rest of the nation is bracing for winds of up to 55 kph.

Driven by an influx of warm and humid air, precipitation began as early as 8 a.m. Tuesday on Jeju Island. The downpours were expected to spread to the central region and South Chungcheong Province by the morning, eventually blanketing the remaining central and southern regions later in the afternoon.

Temperatures may temporarily dip amid heavy rains, but they are forecast to sharply rebound immediately afterward due to the lingering high humidity. Daily highs are projected to hover between 28 C and 37 C.

As of 8 a.m., temperatures in Seoul and neighboring Incheon hovered at 27.6 C, while the central city of Daejeon recorded 29.1 C. The southern cities of Busan and Gwangju registered 28.6 C and 27.2 C, respectively.

Apparent temperatures are expected to reach around 33 C for most of the country, with temperatures in Gangwon Province's coastal regions and the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang to reach around 35 C.