Heat wave alerts elevated across Korea

Heat wave alerts have been raised from simple advisories to more serious warnings with scorching heat expected in most parts of the country starting this weekend, the interior ministry said Friday.

Heat advisories previously issued in 116 out of the 235 zones have been elevated to warnings as of 3 p.m., according to the ministry.

Advisories are issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to hit 33 C or higher for at least two consecutive days, while warnings are triggered at 35 C.

The heat follows monsoon rains that battered the central and other parts of the nation since Wednesday, leaving one person missing and forcing 758 people to evacuate nationwide.

The ministry plans to step up monitoring for the elderly, farmers and outdoor workers, as high humidity from heavy downpours sharply increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, it said.

The ministry said it will also fully mobilize local safety networks, including village chiefs and care workers, to frequently check on the safety of those in vulnerable groups.