Monsoon season rains are forecast to drench the nation Wednesday, with rainfall expected to continue into the next day, the state-run weather agency said.

The broader Seoul area, inland parts of the eastern province of Gangwon and the central-western province of South Chungcheong already experienced rainfall overnight, with downpours forecast to hit the entire nation through Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The KMA attributed the rainfall to a stationary front moving back and forth across Korea.

The broader Seoul area, inland and mountainous parts of Gangwon and central and northern parts of the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang are expected to see 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall through Thursday, the KMA said.

The central provinces of South and North Chungcheong and the southwestern province of North Jeolla are forecast to receive 80 to 150 mm of rain over the period. Some parts of the region could see more than 200 mm of rainfall.

While rainfall is expected to stop in many parts of the country Thursday night, the broader capital area and in-land and mountainous parts of Gangwon are expected to see downpours through Friday morning.

The country is expected to continue to experience hot weather Wednesday, with the daytime temperature forecast to range between 26 and 33 C.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung instructed preparations against potential damage from the torrential rains, dispatching officials to Gyeonggi Province, South Chungcheong Province and five other municipalities to check their response measures to heavy rainfall.

Yun called for taking precautionary safety measures, such as checking evacuation procedures, in the event of heavy rainfall along with close coordination between the central government and local municipalities, according to his ministry.