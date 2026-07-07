Monsoon rains are forecast to soak many parts of South Korea this week due to a newly forming stationary front in the Yellow Sea, the state-run weather agency said Tuesday.

The stationary front is expected to bring heavy downpours into the southwestern and central parts of the country Wednesday before moving northward into North Korea on Friday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The KMA forecast 80 to 150 millimeters of rainfall in the central city of Daejeon, the central-western province of South Chungcheong and the southwestern province of North Jeolla from Wednesday to Thursday.

The broader Seoul area, inland and mountainous parts of the eastern province of Gangwon, and the central province of North Chungcheong are expected to receive 50 to 100 mm of rainfall over the two-day period.

The southern resort island of Jeju is forecast to receive less than 5 mm of rain over the period.

After the stationary front enters North Korea, South Korea is expected to face a nationwide heat wave Saturday under the influence of the North Pacific high-pressure system.

A heat wave advisory is currently in effect in southern parts of the country, which is expected to be expanded to the entire nation on Saturday.