Endangered spoonbill's dramatic rebound anchors Incheon's green ambitions

Decades ago, the black-faced spoonbill, a striking wading bird with a distinct spatula-shaped beak, was hurtling toward extinction. In 1995, its global population plummeted to just 430, forcing the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to classify the species as critically endangered.

Today, that same bird is the centerpiece of an environmental renaissance in Incheon.

The western port city said Tuesday that the global population of the black-faced spoonbill has surged to 7,081, a 16-fold increase that has prompted the IUCN to downgrade its threat level to "vulnerable." More than half of that global population — 3,828 birds — now nests in Incheon, making it the vital capital of the species’ survival.

The milestone will be celebrated next week at the 20th anniversary of the East Asian–Australasian Flyway Partnership, an international coalition dedicated to protecting migratory waterbirds and their habitats. At the event, Incheon will become the first city in the world to receive official biodiversity certification from the IUCN, a formal recognition of its urban conservation framework.

What makes the recovery remarkable is where it took place.

The primary breeding ground is the Namdong reservoir, an artificial wetland nestled tightly against skyscrapers and sprawling industrial complexes. Rather than sealing off nature, local authorities constructed artificial islands, installed predator barriers and conducted extensive migratory tracking.

The administrative push was paired with grassroots civic engagement. More than 16,000 citizens have participated in monitoring programs at the Namdong Eco-Center, tracking the birds and throwing symbolic "birthday parties" for newborn chicks. Incheon has also extended its diplomacy to the skies, pairing with Hong Kong — the spoonbill’s primary wintering site — to form a cross-border ecological network.

As the city looks toward the next 20 years, officials view the birds as a barometer for a broader battle against climate change.

"This is not just a ceremonial celebration," said Jeong Seung-hwan, Incheon’s director general of environment. "The recovery of the spoonbill proves that a dense city and natural wetlands can thrive together, serving as a sustainable model for the rest of the world."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.