From toilet to blanket: 1-meter snake found inside Korean apartment

A resident of an apartment in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, was startled after discovering a snake more than 1 meter long hiding inside a blanket late at night, local authorities said Thursday.

According to fire authorities, the 119 emergency call center received a report at about 10:03 p.m. Wednesday from a resident of an apartment in Deokgye-dong, Yangju, saying, "A snake came out from inside my blanket. It is more than 1 meter long."

The resident said they were lying in the living room when they felt something moving beneath the blanket. After lifting it, they found a snake and were shocked. The resident did not keep snakes as pets.

Firefighters responded to the scene, captured the snake and later released it in a secluded riverside area far from residential neighborhoods, authorities said. No one was injured.

Authorities said a shed snakeskin was found near the toilet in the resident's bathroom, suggesting the reptile may have entered the apartment through the toilet or drainage pipes.

The snake is believed to be a black kingsnake, a nonvenomous species commonly kept as a pet. Adult black kingsnakes typically grow to around 1 meter in length and are considered relatively easy to care for, making them a popular choice for beginner snake owners. They typically live for 10 to 20 years.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.