PM calls for anti-flood measures as monsoon season begins

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook visited the Han River Flood Control Office on Friday and called for measures to prepare for worst case scenarios defying past data and experiences, as the annual monsoon season has kicked in.

"We should prepare for worst case situations, rather than average years. In the era of climate crisis, there are times when past experiences and data don't apply," Han said. "When it comes to disaster response, it's better to be overly prepared than under prepared."

She also asked officials to make sure that newly introduced measures, including an urban flood warning system, operate as intended, and that related government agencies handling predictions, dam operations and evacuations work together as if they are one organization.