



The agriculture ministry on Friday confirmed foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) infections at one pig farm and five nearby cattle farms, issuing the highest Level 4 alert for the region.

The ministry said it has confirmed the FMD cases at the farms located in Yecheon, around 160 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Following the discovery, the ministry issued the highest alert under its four-tier warning system for Yecheon, as well as in six adjacent areas, including Andong, Uiseong and Sangju.

Korea has been tracking 39 farms in North Gyeongsang Province after finding traces of FMD during a regular inspection of slaughterhouses last month.

Agricultural authorities are currently controlling the entry of personnel, animals and vehicles into the affected farms.

"We need close cooperation from farms to carry out quarantine measures, such as vaccination and disinfection, in order to contain the spread of FMD," the ministry said in a release.