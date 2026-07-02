Lee orders thorough readiness against heavy rains

President Lee Jae Myung instructed the government Thursday to prepare thorough measures to prevent possible damage from heavy rains.

Lee gave the order during a meeting with his senior aides at Cheong Wa Dae ahead of the start of the annual monsoon season this month.

"Rainy season in July is unusual and could lead to extreme heavy rains like a monster," he said. "Thorough readiness is needed. What is really important on top of the efforts of the central government is the role of the local governments on the front line."

Lee especially called for preemptive checks on landslide-prone areas, semi-basement houses, construction sites and other vulnerable facilities at a time when many local administrations have undergone leadership changes following the June 3 local elections.