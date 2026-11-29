The University of Seoul offered a 12-session program from Sept. 9-Nov. 5 to help students, graduates and local young people aged 34 or younger prepare for jobs at foreign companies, the university said.

A total of 440 participants completed the program, including 229 students and graduates of the University of Seoul and 211 local young people.

Organized by the University Job Center, the program was held live online and featured seven lectures by professional instructors, mentoring sessions with industry professionals and one-on-one career consultations.

The lectures covered recruitment procedures at foreign companies and how to identify suitable positions based on job postings.

Participants also learned how to analyze companies, write English-language resumes, use LinkedIn and prepare for job interviews with the help of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

They received job analysis materials, lists of companies, AI prompts for company analysis, and templates for preparing resumes and interview responses.

The mentoring sessions were led by three professionals with experience working at foreign companies in marketing, quality assurance and quality control, and human resources.

Two rounds of one-on-one career consultations were held, with four consultants advising 30 participants in each session. Consultations covered selecting suitable positions, reviewing and editing application documents and preparing for job interviews.

Participants who attended at least 80 percent of the lecture hours were considered to have completed the program. The overall satisfaction score was 4.76 out of 5.

In written feedback, participants said they had learned how to incorporate the qualifications and skills listed in job advertisements into their English-language resumes and use generative AI to generate potential interview questions for practicing interviews in English.

One participant in the one-on-one career consultations said, “The detailed feedback on my resume was a great help in revising it.”

Another participant said, “It was difficult to find information about foreign companies, so I was very glad that local young people could also take part in the program.”

The University Job Center offers the program annually and plans to continue helping students, graduates and local young people prepare for jobs at foreign companies.