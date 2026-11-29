A Kookmin University research team has developed a technology to improve the stability and lifespan of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, which are promising candidates for next-generation energy storage, the university said.

The team, led by Hong Seung-hyun, a professor at the School of Advanced Materials Engineering, published its study online Oct. 30 in Advanced Functional Materials, an international journal specializing in materials science.

The paper is titled “A Particle-Level Dual-Polymer Interphase for Coupled Interfacial and Contact Stabilization of Zinc Metal Powder Anodes in Aqueous Zinc-Ion Batteries.”

Koomin University researchers Ahn Yun-ah and Kim Ye-won contributed to the study.

The team has developed a zinc powder electrode using two polymers, a technology expected to help advance the practical use of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, the university said.

These batteries use water-based electrolytes, offering advantages such as a lower risk of fire and cost-effectiveness.

Zinc powder electrodes offer greater flexibility in electrode design and manufacturing than conventional zinc metal foil electrodes.

However, their large surface area makes them prone to side reactions such as hydrogen evolution and corrosion. Repeated charge-discharge cycles can also weaken electrical contact between the zinc powder particles.

To overcome these limitations, the researchers coated the zinc powder with a thin layer made of two polymers: carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) and polyacrylic acid (PAA).

The two polymers work together to suppress side reactions on the electrode surface, promote uniform zinc deposition and improve electrolyte infiltration. These effects also help maintain electrical contact between the zinc particles.

The newly developed electrode maintained stable charge-discharge performance for more than 1,500 hours. Notably, a pouch cell using a vanadium oxide cathode retained 89.2 percent of its initial capacity after 1,000 charge-discharge cycles, demonstrating the cell’s long-term cycling stability.

The study presents a new electrode design strategy that addresses both side reactions at the electrode surface and electrical contact loss between zinc powder particles.

The simple surface-modification process, which uses an aqueous solution, is expected to help advance the practical use of more stable aqueous zinc-ion batteries.

“This research is significant because we have developed a technology that improves both the stability of the electrode surface and the long-term performance of zinc powder electrodes,” Ahn said.

“I hope to contribute to the advancement of next-generation battery technologies through further research into electrode interfaces,” she added.

The research was conducted in connection with activities at Kookmin University’s Robotic Functional Skin and Enhanced Perception Research Center, which is supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

The university expects the findings to contribute to the center’s research in functional materials and advanced convergence technologies.