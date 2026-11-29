A joint research team has developed a technology to grow much larger crystals in semiconductor materials, helping transistors carry electrical current more efficiently and operate more reliably.

The breakthrough could contribute to the development of high-resolution displays, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and next-generation 3D-stacked semiconductors, all of which require high performance and stable operation.

The study, titled “Single-Crystal-Like Giant-Grain Oxide Semiconductors,” was published Nov. 19 in ACS Nano, a leading international journal in nanoscience issued by the American Chemical Society.

The research was led by Na Jae-won, a professor in Chungnam National University’s Department of Semiconductor Convergence, and Kim Hyun-jae, a professor at Yonsei University’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. The two served as co-corresponding authors.

Kwak Kyung-moon of Yonsei University and I. Sak Lee, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, San Diego, contributed to the research as co-first authors. Researchers from the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) also joined the study.

Oxide semiconductors are widely used in display backplanes and are attracting increasing attention for future semiconductor applications.

However, their performance can be limited by tiny crystal grains within the material. As electrons move through a transistor, they encounter boundaries between these grains, which can impede the flow of electrical current and reduce device stability.

To overcome this problem, the researchers focused on making the crystal grains much larger.

They added a small amount of aluminum, about 5 atomic percent, to indium-gallium oxide, a material commonly used in oxide semiconductors. The aluminum helped suppress the formation of new crystal grains, allowing existing grains to grow much larger.

After heat treatment at 400 degrees Celsius for one hour, the average grain size increased from 0.86 micrometers to 17.90 micrometers, about 21 times its original size.

The grains became larger than the transistor’s current-carrying channel, which measured 5 micrometers in both length and width.

Transistors made using the new material showed a 28 percent increase in field-effect mobility. The mobility, a measure of how easily charge carriers move through a semiconductor, rose from 32.06 to 41.08 square centimeters per volt-second.

The devices also became much more stable when exposed to light while a negative voltage was applied. Under these conditions, the change in the voltage needed to turn on the transistor fell from 8.79 volts to 0.95 volts, a reduction of about 89 percent.

The findings suggest that enlarging semiconductor grains can reduce barriers to electron movement and help transistors maintain stable operation under electrical and light-induced stress.

“These results demonstrate that oxide semiconductor grain size can be effectively controlled even with a relatively moderate heat-treatment process of 400 degrees Celsius,” said Na.

“We hope this technology will contribute to the development of next-generation 3D integrated semiconductors and high-performance display transistors.”

The research was supported by Samsung Electronics, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Science and ICT through the National Research Foundation of Korea.