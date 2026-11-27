Yonsei University will invest more than 130 billion won ($97.4 million) over eight years to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into its education, research and administration, the school said Friday.

At a ceremony on its Sinchon campus, President Yoon Dong-sup unveiled "Truth that Frees, Intelligence that Serves" as the university's vision for the AI era. The slogan draws on Yonsei's founding motto, "The truth will set you free."

"Knowledge can be acquired anywhere, but it is only on campus that people can come together, communicate, exercise judgment collectively and take responsibility," Yoon said.

The university said the vision means training students to question, check and look for the truth themselves instead of passively accepting AI-generated answers, and to use what they learn to serve others and society.

Starting with the 2027 academic year, Yonsei will offer a general education course titled "Artificial Intelligence and Contemporary Society." The course will become mandatory for all incoming students from the 2028 academic year.

The university also plans an AI curriculum that runs from undergraduate to graduate levels. It will link its AI Convergence Concentration Major with common graduate-level research training and a multi-large language model platform open to all students. The major covers 60 academic majors and counts about 17,000 cumulative course enrollments.

On the research side, the Institute for AI and Social Innovation, which Yoon heads, marks its first anniversary this year. It selected 87 research projects in fields from the humanities to medicine and runs them through six research centers. It also built a cooperation network with 23 institutions in Korea and abroad.

At the Graduate School of Artificial Intelligence, 44.8 percent of courses are cross-listed with other academic programs to encourage interdisciplinary study.

Yonsei plans an integrated AI research environment supported by six AI data center hubs on the Sinchon campus, along with hybrid quantum-AI infrastructure.

On the administrative side, Yonsei linked its in-house platforms, which handle everything from student support to research analysis and resource planning, through an integrated data pipeline. By 2029, it plans to launch an intelligent institutional research system that uses forecasts and simulations to cut repetitive work and support data-driven decisions.

"Knowledge can be acquired anywhere, but it is only on campus that people can come together, communicate, exercise judgment collectively and take responsibility," Yoon said.

After the ceremony, the institute held an international conference marking its first anniversary under the theme "The Future of Work in the AI Era."