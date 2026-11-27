Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) ranked 24th worldwide in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, highlighting its growing strength in interdisciplinary research.

SKKU climbed 19 places from last year’s ranking of 43rd to become the top-ranked university in Korea.

“This achievement reflects international recognition of our university members’ efforts to tackle societal challenges beyond disciplinary boundaries,” SKKU President Yoo Ji-beom said.

“We will continue to advance as a global research-oriented university at the forefront of interdisciplinary research,” he added.

A total of 1,058 universities worldwide were ranked in this year’s assessment, released by THE, a U.K.-based higher education ranking organization.

Launched in 2024 by THE in partnership with Schmidt Science Fellows, the rankings assess universities’ contributions and commitment to interdisciplinary scientific research.

The rankings are based on 11 indicators across three areas: research funding (inputs), institutional support for interdisciplinary research (processes), and research outcomes, including publications, citations and reputation (outputs).

SKKU established the Institute for Cross-disciplinary Studies, an interdisciplinary education and research platform, in 2013 and has since promoted research that bridges academic disciplines in key areas such as energy and biotechnology.

The university operates interdisciplinary research hubs centered on the SKKU Institute of Energy Science & Technology and the Biomedical Institute for Convergence, bringing together researchers in engineering, natural sciences, medicine and artificial intelligence (AI).

This year, the university’s SKKU National Laboratory for Intelligent Energy Solutions, involving 122 researchers in energy, semiconductors, AI and power systems, was selected to participate in the government’s National Research Laboratory program.

SKKU said it plans to expand interdisciplinary research in key areas such as energy, biotechnology and AI while improving research quality and enhancing its international reputation to strengthen its global competitiveness.