As concerns mount over artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating in examinations, educators and experts are calling for a fundamental rethink of how students are taught and assessed in the age of AI.

The issue was a central topic at the Korea-Finland Innovation Forum 2026, held Wednesday at Korea University's SK Future Hall.

Under the theme "Human Capabilities in the AI Age," academics, government officials and industry representatives explored how education must move beyond memorization to developing creativity and critical thinking.

Welcoming participants, Finnish Ambassador to Korea Jyri Järviaho said AI would have a profound impact on future jobs and the skills required to perform them, making it essential for education systems to adapt to changing realities.

"Our goal is to ensure that individuals and societies have the capabilities to thrive in the AI age by strengthening AI literacy, fostering trust in new technologies and encouraging the responsible adoption of AI," he said.

During discussion, Christian Wallraven, a professor of AI at Korea University, introduced three categories of students based on how they interact with the technology: "centaurs," "cyborgs" and "Claude-monkeys."

Centaurs alternate between human-led tasks and AI-assisted work, retaining control over their thinking while using AI as a tool. Cyborgs, meanwhile, integrate AI into nearly every stage of their work, combining human and AI throughout the process. Claude-monkeys are those who abdicate their own thinking by delegating tasks entirely to AI, he explained.

The distinction matters as each approach develops different capabilities. Centaurs tend to strengthen their domain expertise but may develop less proficiency in working with AI, while cyborgs gain greater AI-related expertise but risk not developing their own domain knowledge.

Wallraven suggested educators to guide students through different stages of AI use. Students would begin working without AI to establish fundamental skills, and then move to the centaur mode, learning to direct AI and delegate tasks. They can then progress to the cyborg mode, integrating AI more deeply into their work.

"Balancing the mode properly across the learning journey is important," he said.

Song Sang-houn, a professor of linguistics at Korea University, echoed the need to reconsider traditional teaching methods, arguing that the widespread availability of AI has fundamentally changed the relationship between teachers and students.

"In the past, professors held a significant advantage over students in terms of access to knowledge," he said. "But AI now rapidly bridges that gap, making it increasingly difficult to justify teaching in the same way as a decade ago."

Dr. Timo Korkeamaki of Aalto University also stressed the need for greater flexibility in higher education, noting that students are increasingly adjusting their academic and career choices in response to changes in the labor market.

"Universities should make it easier and less costly for students to switch academic programs and career paths, allowing education to better reflect evolving social and economic needs," he said.

Learning from each other

Beyond the challenges facing education, participants discussed how Korea and Finland could draw on each other's strengths to develop human capabilities in the age of AI.

Ko Yun-ju, president of LG's Global Strategy Center, said Korea's strength lies in its ability to rapidly turn emerging technologies into commercial products and services, test them in real-world environments and improve them through implementation.

"Finland, meanwhile, offers lessons in making technology accessible to the broader public through education and lifelong learning initiatives," he noted.

He pointed to Finland's early introduction of its national AI strategy in 2017 and launch of Elements of AI, a free online course designed to provide basic AI knowledge to anyone interested in learning. Since its launch, the course has been translated into more than 30 languages.

"Combining Korea's speed in applying new technologies with Finland's more sustainable approach to lifelong learning could help both countries ensure that technological advances translate into broader societal benefits," Ko said.

Kim Young-sim of IQM Quantum Computers, who previously worked at Nokia and served as a senior commercial adviser at Business Finland, also highlighted the complementary strengths of the two countries.

"Korea is very good at rapidly mobilizing government and industry to build infrastructure and apply technologies once strategic priorities have been identified," she said.

Meanwhile, Finland offers different strength through its culture of perseverance and long-term support for innovation, reflected in the concept of "sisu," which represents resilience and determination. "Finland has a strong culture of supporting and encouraging companies until they succeed," she added.

Experts agreed that the two countries' complementary strengths — Finland's strength in fundamental technologies and Korea's speed in execution and commercialization — could offer a powerful formula for innovation, further accelerating the expansion into global markets.