Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Advancing Schools Foundation on Monday to build an inter-university dormitory and improve its educational facilities.

The agreement was signed by HUFS President Kang Kee-hoon and Lee Ha-woon, chairman of the foundation, at HUFS’ Seoul campus, the university said.

The two institutions have agreed to build a privately funded Haengbok (Happy) Dormitory that will accommodate students from HUFS and nearby universities in Seoul, while improving the university’s educational environment and promoting sustainable development.

The project is the first of its kind to be undertaken by a private university in Korea, HUFS said.

Under the agreement, HUFS will provide the site behind the Humanities and Sciences Building on its Seoul campus free of charge to a special-purpose company (SPC) established by the foundation to build a dormitory that can accommodate about 400 students.

The university will also work with the foundation to provide administrative and financial support for the project.

The foundation will provide the SPC with a loan covering the entire construction cost through the Private School Promotion Fund. The project will be carried out under a build-transfer-operate (BTO) model.

In addition to the dormitory project, the foundation will continue to work with HUFS to improve its educational environment and promote sustainable development through initiatives such as its advisory and consulting program for school complex facilities.

The project is notable for creating residential infrastructure that can be shared by students from multiple universities, going beyond efforts by individual universities to expand their own dormitory facilities.

It is expected to help ease the housing shortage and reduce living costs for university students in northeastern Seoul, an area with a high concentration of universities.

HUFS President Kang said high rents and unstable housing conditions have become a major burden on students, in addition to their academic responsibilities.

“Helping them worry less about housing and focus on their studies and dreams is an important responsibility of a university,” he said.

“This privately funded inter-university dormitory project, the first of its kind at a private university, will serve not only our students but also those from nearby universities,” he added.

Kang said the project would create a model of cooperation that transcends institutional boundaries and promotes mutual growth with the local community.

“Believing that student success is university success, we will do our utmost to ensure the project proceeds smoothly,” he added.

Describing the BTO model as an exemplary form of cooperation, Lee said it would ease the university’s financial burden, reduce construction costs and help minimize increases in dormitory fees.

“We hope the new dormitory will serve as a safe and supportive home for young people. We will also help the university create an even more comfortable and innovative educational environment,” he added.

The two institutions plan to begin detailed discussions to move the project forward.