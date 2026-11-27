At least three students are believed to have earned perfect scores on this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), yet they are shunning the spotlight for fear of being suspected of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating.

The current tally of three is based on preliminary self-grading, with the number expected to rise when official results are released on Dec. 11.

High schools and private academies have long been eager to publicize perfect scorers on Korea's high-stakes college entrance exam, with news of such achievements emerging as early as exam day last year. Their study habits, daily routines and university aspirations have often made headlines, while schools have celebrated their success as a source of pride.

This year, however, even students who earned their scores legitimately are reluctant to come forward for fear of cheating allegations.

The shift in sentiment follows an admission of AI-assisted cheating by the top scorer on the national tax accountant qualification exam, which has fueled widespread suspicion of high achievers across national exams.

Similar concerns have surfaced in online communities for college applicants, where students argue that even those with nothing to hide have little to gain from going public and risk drawing suspicion rather than praise for their achievements.

Post-exam investigations into suspected cheating could further add to students' concerns.

The government plans to cross-check AI service usage logs and telecommunications records to detect possible violations, a process that could take time.

In the meantime, test-takers with perfect scores could face online speculation and pressure to prove their achievements were legitimate before official findings are released.

Some high achievers have already faced pressure to publicly defend their results.

The youngest candidate to pass this year's tax accountant qualification exam faced online allegations of using smart glasses after getting a high score in one subject in the first round. The candidate denied the allegations by sharing images of textbooks filled with underlined passages and handwritten notes as evidence of their study efforts.

The government's increasingly stringent measures against CSAT cheating have further heightened students' anxiety.

The Ministry of Education reported 111 violations involving electronic devices during this year's exam, including five cases in which test-takers were caught actually using the devices during the exam.

Police said they were investigating four cases, including those involving smart glasses and miniature cameras brought into exam venues.