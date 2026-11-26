Scholars from Korea, China and Japan will gather Friday for an international academic conference commemorating Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun.

The conference will be co-hosted by Kookmin University and the Korea-China Civilian Standing Committee for the Search for Ahn Jung-geun, with support from the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

The event, to be held at the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Museum in Seoul, will focus on the theme “Korean, Chinese and Japanese Perspectives on Ahn Jung-geun’s Martyrdom and Commemoration.”

The conference will open with an address by Chung Sye-kyun, chairman of the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Association, followed by remarks from Jung Tae-ho, co-chair of the National Assembly Caucus for the Exhumation and Repatriation of Ahn Jung-geun’s Remains.

Kwon Oh-eul, minister of patriots and veterans affairs, will deliver a welcoming speech, followed by opening remarks from Hwang Ki-chul, chairman of the civilian committee.

Professor Wang Jianhong of Yan’an University in China will present a paper titled “The Reproduction of the Memory of Ahn Jung-geun in China Over the Past Century.”

Professor Makoto Katsumura of Ritsumeikan University in Japan will deliver a presentation titled “Ahn Jung-geun’s Journey Toward Death as Seen Through the ‘Transcript of Oral Accounts’ Recorded in Prison.”

Professor Xu Cheng of Nankai University in China will speak on “The Body After Execution and the ‘Public Security Bureau’: The Buddhist Cremation of Ahn Jung-geun’s Body in Lushun in 1910 and the Application of Article 74 of the ‘Prison Law.’”

Lee Ju-hwa, head of the curatorial department at the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Museum, will present “The Historical Course of Commemorating Ahn Jung-geun After Liberation.”

Kim Yong-dal, director of the Heritage Academy of Korea, will deliver the final keynote presentation, titled “Ahn Jung-geun’s Martyrdom and the Challenge of Repatriating His Remains.”

“At this conference, we plan to compare and analyze the perspectives of Korea, China and Japan on Ahn Jung-geun’s martyrdom in 1910, drawing on contemporary sources to trace the historical development of commemorations honoring him,” said Hwang Sun-ik, a professor in Kookmin University’s Department of Korean History.

“I hope the conference will help uncover clues that could lead to the exhumation and repatriation of Ahn’s remains,” added Hwang, who also heads the university’s Institute of Korean Studies.

Ahn Jung-geun assassinated Ito Hirobumi, a former Japanese prime minister and resident-general of Korea, in Harbin, China, in 1909. He was later imprisoned and executed by Japanese authorities at Lushun Prison in 1910.