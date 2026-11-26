The government will take steps to protect teachers from false accusations of child abuse to help them concentrate on educating children without worrying about such malicious complaints, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Thursday.

The concept of emotional abuse will be defined more specifically to distinguish it from legitimate teaching, while unnecessary investigations into legitimate educational acts will be minimized, Han said during a government policy coordination meeting.

"Protecting students from child abuse is more important than anything else. But at the same time, an educational environment should be guaranteed where legitimate educational activities are not discouraged and teachers can focus on guiding students according to their principles," she said.

The government will also have schools and regional education offices take responsibility for responding to malicious complaints directed at individual educators so as to better protect teachers' rights, Han said.

"Trust and respect between schools and parents are important," she said. "When we respect each other's roles and responsibilities and work together, our children will be able to grow up in the right way."

Han also said the government will seek to ensure that the transfer of personal information from public institutions to banks and other private entities takes place in a safer and more restricted manner amid concern that private entities excessively collect such information.

She also instructed officials to take thorough safety measures against heavy snowfalls and cold waves.