Prime Minister Han Seong-sook expressed gratitude Thursday to test supervisors at last week's annual college entrance exam, saying they must have remained on edge throughout the test due to a series of measures added to prevent cheating and that the government will look for ways to minimize their burden next year.

Thousands of additional personnel, usually school teachers, were mobilized to supervise the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), known as Suneung in Korean, to enforce a series of anti-cheating measures, including checking test-takers' glasses and clothing.

"This year's Suneung was an unfamiliar experience for both students and teachers," Han said on X. "As teachers checked the students' glasses and clothing, they likely remained on edge until the very end, anxious about whether anything had been overlooked, yet equally concerned that an unnecessary suspicion might hurt a student's feelings."

Some supervisors could still be going through a hard time due to complaints or disputes raised during exam supervision, Han said, adding that the government will "stand by your side so that you do not have to bear this burden alone."

"When you receive notice of your supervisor assignments next year, we want you to feel more at ease than you did this year, and to that end, we will explore ways to minimize the responsibilities placed on supervisors," she said.