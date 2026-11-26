Nam Ki-hyun, a professor at Kookmin University’s College of General Education, has been named to the 2026 World’s Top 2% Scientists list for the sixth consecutive year.

The list, jointly released by Stanford University and global academic publisher Elsevier, identifies the top 2 percent of researchers in their respective fields based on a comprehensive analysis of citation metrics and other indicators of research impact drawn from Elsevier’s Scopus database.

Nam ranked in the top 0.52 percent of researchers in the field of biochemistry and molecular biology when self-citations were excluded, and in the top 0.25 percent when they were included, the university said.

“I am deeply honored to have been named among the World’s Top 2% Scientists for six consecutive years,” Nam said.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the collaboration and dedication of the researchers in Korea and abroad with whom I have worked, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of them."

He said he hopes to continue advancing his established research fields while exploring new areas of study, contributing to scientific and technological progress and expanding academic knowledge.

Nam conducts research into the three-dimensional structures and mechanisms of proteins using X-ray crystallography.

His work in serial crystallography using X-ray free-electron lasers and synchrotron radiation sources spans the development of experimental techniques, their practical application and the establishment of theoretical foundations.

Serial crystallography is an advanced structural biology technique used to analyze dynamic changes in the structures of biological macromolecules.

Nam has been elected a full member of Sigma Xi, a scientific research honor society in the United States, further expanding his engagement with the international academic community.

He is also collaborating with domestic and international institutions, including the Pohang Accelerator Laboratory, Gyeongsang National University, Dalian Minzu University in China, the National University of Singapore and Yale University.

These collaborations support his research in a range of areas, including serial crystallography, the discovery of functional mini-proteins and peptides, protein engineering and gene-editing technologies.